Man arrested twice for alleged sexual assault of teen girl

Windsor police have arrested a 45-year-old man twice related to the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation in December after receiving a report that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a man.

Investigators learned that the suspect connected with the victim on a social media platform. Police say the victim entered a sexual relationship with the man for just over a month.

On Dec. 27, officers arrested the man at a residence in the 10000 block of Eastcourt Drive. At that time, he was charged with the following:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Forcible confinement

Administering a noxious substance with the intent to endanger life

Making available sexual explicit material to a person under 16 years old

On Dec. 28, he was released on bail under strict conditions to not contact the victim.

As the investigation continued, investigators say they learned that he had once again contacted the victim. On Jan. 8, officers located the alleged victim at the suspect’s residence.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with the following:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Assault with a weapon

Telecommunication with a person under 16 years of age for a specific criminal offence

Printing, publishing or possessing child pornography

Possession of child pornography for unlawful purpose

Mischief under $5,000

Breach of release conditions (x 3)

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.