Man arrested, two women hospitalized after disturbance in New Tecumseth

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to an arrest and two women being hospitalized in New Tecumseth.

Nottawasaga OPP responded to an address on the 5th Line following reports of a disturbance just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Two women were found with serious injuries and rushed to hospital. One was later transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.

Police arrested a man and he was in held in custody pending his next court appearance. OPP have not released the suspect's name to protect the identity of the victims.