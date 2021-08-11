Man arrested, two women hospitalized after disturbance in New Tecumseth
Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Police are investigating the circumstances that led to an arrest and two women being hospitalized in New Tecumseth.
Nottawasaga OPP responded to an address on the 5th Line following reports of a disturbance just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Two women were found with serious injuries and rushed to hospital. One was later transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.
Police arrested a man and he was in held in custody pending his next court appearance. OPP have not released the suspect's name to protect the identity of the victims.
-
Sault Ste. Marie remembers Tony EspositoSault Ste. Marie's hockey community is honouring the life of Tony Esposito, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 78.
-
Bombers' Andrew Harris looking to collect balls to give to disadvantaged youthWinnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris is working to remove barriers for kids so they can play sports.
-
Downtown Windsor club added to COVID-19 potential exposure list: WECHUThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure risk at a club downtown.
-
Evacuees from Pikangikum First Nation head home from TimminsA state of emergency that was declared in Timmins on July 14 in order to support an evacuation of people from Pikangikum First Nation has been declared over.
-
Simcoe Muskoka businesses struggle to find staff as job seekers dwindleAs businesses try to recover from a year and a half of restrictions and guidelines, they're faced with a new hurdle.
-
Laurentian University mandates vaccines for students living in residence, varsity athletesLaurentian University is making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for students living in residence and anyone taking part in varsity athletics.
-
Is this sculpture yours? And do you want it back? RCMP seek owner of found itemPolice in North Vancouver would like you to take a look at a lawn ornament that was given to them back in April and see if it belongs to you.
-
North Bay paracylist riding 800km to raise money for children with cancerKevin McKenna will attempt to ride 800km throughout the month of August to raise money for SickKids Foundation.
-
Lethbridge drug overdose deaths up 167 per cent over last yearThe most recent provincial statistics on opioid poisonings and overdose deaths have just been released, and the numbers are distressing.