Man arrested with $25,000 worth of suspected fentanyl: Brantford police


Suspected fentanyl seized by Brantford police on Thursday, Feb 1, 2024 is seen in a photo. (Submitted/Brantford Police Service)

A 33-year-old Brantford man has been charged with drug trafficking after police seized 127 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Police estimate the street value of the drugs at $25,414.

In a news release, Brantford police said the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault.

When officers located and arrested him on Thursday, they found the drugs in his possession.

