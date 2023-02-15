Man arrested with 34,000 unmarked cigarettes: OPP

Wellington County OPP have arrested a man they say had 34,000 unmarked cigarettes, suspected methamphetamine and a half empty bottle of Fireball whisky in his car.

According to police, the 39-year-old was initially stopped for speeding after officers spotted a grey sedan traveling around 135 km per hour along Wellington Road 16 in Wellington North Township.

The 39-year-old from Flesherton, Ont. has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, unmarked cigarettes, stunt driving and speeding.