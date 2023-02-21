Man arrested with loaded crossbow after Nanaimo robbery, RCMP say

Mounties in Nanaimo say a man brandished a loaded crossbow during a robbery in the city this weekend.

The incident occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday, near the intersection of Milton and Nicol streets, according to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP.

Officers responded to a report that someone at that location had been threatened and robbed by a man who was carrying a pistol and a hunting crossbow.

Police found the suspect "in nearby bushes," and "retrieved a loaded crossbow and several knives," according to the statement. They were unable to locate a firearm, however.

"The purchase of this crossbow was actually reported to police just days prior by staff at a Nanaimo retail store who were concerned about the purchase," said R/Const. Gary O’Brien, in the release.

Nanaimo resident Dustin Pacheco appeared in court Saturday night and was remanded into police custody, Mounties said. He's scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday.

"This is another example of the community working with the police to ensure the public’s safety after witnessing what they believed to be a suspicious purchase of a dangerous weapon," said O'Brien.