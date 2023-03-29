iHeartRadio

Man assaulted aboard TTC subway train: Toronto police


One person has been injured in an altercation aboard a TTC subway train, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to Donlands subway station after receiving reports of a fight on a train on Wednesday afternoon.

When they arrived, officers learned that a male had been assaulted during the fight.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a male victim to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, police said, and no description has been released.

ASSAULT:
Donlands Subway
- reports of a fight onboard a TTC subway @TTCnotices
- police o/s
- officers confirmed fight took place on the subway
- male victim assaulted, @TorontoMedics took patient to hospital w/ minor injuries
- suspect fled
- ongoing investigation#GO693571
^al

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 29, 2023
