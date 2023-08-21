Man assaulted by two strangers in Uptown Waterloo: Police
Police are looking for two suspects after an assault in Uptown Waterloo earlier this month.
Police say around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, a 22-year-old Kitchener man was assaulted outside a licenced establishment by two strangers.
Police say the victim received treatment for significant facial injuries at hospital and the incident was reported at a later date.
One suspect is described as a white man with a thin build, between 18 to 22 years old and about 6 feet tall. He had slicked back hair and was wearing a white tank top and shorts.
The second suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man with a medium build, between 19 and 22 years old and about 5-foot-7. He had curly dark hair and was wearing a red basketball jersey and red shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.
