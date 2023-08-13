Man assaulted, injured at event in Wilmot Township

Waterloo regional police are looking into an alleged assault at a large community event in Wilmot Township.

Officers were called to the event in the area of Snyder's Road East and Trussler Road around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say several suspects arrived at the event earlier in the day, assaulted a 34-year-old man, and then left in a vehicle.

One of the suspects was found, arrested, and charged with assault and uttering death threats.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers.