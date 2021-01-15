Waterloo regional police say they're looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man in a "hate-motivated incident" on the LRT platform in Waterloo on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of King Street South and Willis Way around 4:30 p.m. Police say a man was approached on the platform. The male suspect assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

Police say they're investigating this as a hate-motivated incident.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a camouflage jacket, grey sweater and dark pants.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.