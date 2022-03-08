Man assaulted, robbed after dating app meeting in Waterloo
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Waterloo regional police have laid charges after what appears to be a dating app encounter gone wrong.
In a media release, police said on Dec. 29, 2021 they received a report of a robbery in the area of King Street North and Spring Street East.
The incident had occurred two weeks earlier on Dec. 16.
Police say a man made arrangements to meet a woman using a dating app.
After the in-person meeting, the man was assaulted by another man. He also had his phone and money stolen.
Police have arrested a 25-year-old Toronto man in connection to the incident.
He is charged with multiple offenses including:
- Forcible Confinement
- Robbery
- Assault
- Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
- Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence
Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
-
-
Victoria business owners optimistic about downtown safety as tourism season restartsOn April 6, Victoria will welcome its first cruise ship visit in three years, and with it comes optimism.
-
Manitoba man arrested for cyber-attacks, printing 3-D guns; FBI involved in investigationBrandon police have arrested two people, one of whom was wanted for cyber-attacks that had the FBI investigating.
-
GiveSendGo tells court it is refunding convoy donations amid freezing orderLawyers for a proposed class-action lawsuit against the convoy protest in Ottawa argued in court Wednesday that GiveSendGo may be in breach of a freezing order on funds raised for the convoy on the website.
-
Ottawa woman arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan released after 24 daysAn Ottawa woman who was arrested at gunpoint by the Taliban in Afghanistan nearly a month ago is free.
-
Local leaders reject Alberta police force plans, suggest a referendum on issueAlbertans should be able to cast ballots in a referendum on whether or not to replace the RCMP with a provincial police force, a group of local leaders requested Wednesday afternoon.
-
-
Equine experience in Chatham pulls another award into the stableA unique experience that allows people to interact with historic Ojibwe Spirit Horses has received a second piece of recognition for its innovation.
-
2 in hospital following three-vehicle crash believed to involve alcohol: N.S. RCMPThe RCMP in Cape Breton is investigating a three-vehicle head-on crash on Highway 125 in Sydney Mines, N.S.