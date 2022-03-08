iHeartRadio

Man assaulted, robbed after dating app meeting in Waterloo

Waterloo regional police have laid charges after what appears to be a dating app encounter gone wrong.

In a media release, police said on Dec. 29, 2021 they received a report of a robbery in the area of King Street North and Spring Street East.

The incident had occurred two weeks earlier on Dec. 16.

Police say a man made arrangements to meet a woman using a dating app.

After the in-person meeting, the man was assaulted by another man. He also had his phone and money stolen.

Police have arrested a 25-year-old Toronto man in connection to the incident.

He is charged with multiple offenses including:

  • Forcible Confinement
  • Robbery
  • Assault
  • Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm
  • Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence

Police say no injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

