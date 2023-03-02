Man assaulted, robbed by 2 strangers in New Westminster, police say

Police in New Westminster are seeking additional witnesses after a man was assaulted and robbed by two strangers in the city's downtown Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Blackie and Carnarvon streets, the New Westminster Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said the victim was walking toward New Westminster SkyTrain Station "when he was punched in the stomach and knocked to the ground by two men he didn't know."

One of the suspects stole the man's headphones, and both suspects fled the area, according to police.

The NWPD said officers are canvassing the area for surveillance video of the suspects and are "hopeful" that someone who witnessed the robbery will come forward.

Police described the first suspect as a man in his late 20s or early 30s who appeared to be South Asian. He stands approximately 5'11" and has "a thin pencil moustache and goatee," and was wearing black coveralls with green reflective tape down the chest at the time of the assault, police said.

Police described the second suspect as a roughly 40-year-old white man with a longer beard, brown hair with grey streaks, and a slim build. He was wearing orange-and-red coveralls, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video is asked to contact the NWPD at 604-525-5411.