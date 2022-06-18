Man assaulted while trying to prevent theft at James Bay grocery store, VicPD says

Police in Victoria are asking the public for help identifying two suspects who were involved in an incident at a grocery store in the city's James Bay neighbourhood Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the store in the 300 block of Menzies Street around 4:45 p.m. for a report that a man had been assaulted, according to a news release from the Victoria Police Department.

Police did not name the grocery store, but Red Barn Market appears to be the only one on the specified block.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man had "attempted to stop a theft in progress after noticing a woman attempting to leave the store with unpaid items."

"As the victim struggled with the theft suspect, a man attacked the victim and assaulted him several times," VicPD said in its release.

"The suspects then fled the scene together on foot with the stolen items."

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police described the first suspect as a roughly 40-year-old white woman with brown hair. She stands 5'6" and was wearing grey sweatpants and a dark sweatshirt at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is a roughly 40-year-old white man, police said, adding that he was wearing a black jacket, black hooded sweater and blue jeans. He stands approximately six feet tall.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the VicPD report desk at (250) 995-7654, extension 1, police said.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.