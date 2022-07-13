Man assaulted with baseball bat during robbery in Kitchener
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A man was taken to hospital Tuesday night after three males assaulted him with a baseball bat, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).
A news release from WRPS indicates, in addition to assaulting the man, three suspects also robbed the victim.
Police were called at approximately 10 p.m. on July 12 to the area of Charles Street East and Eby Street in Kitchener.
According to police, the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
Police described the first suspect as a 5-foot-5 white male wearing a black baseball cap and a blue sweater.
The second suspect is described as a white male with a large build.
The third suspect is described as a white male and approximately 6-foot-1.
-
Nova Scotian children aged six months to four years old can soon receive COVID-19 vaccineNova Scotian children aged six months to four years old will soon be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine after Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 shot for infants and preschoolers.
-
Canadian dollar falls to a 20-month low after supersized interest rate hikeThe loonie hit a 20-month low, one day after the Bank of Canada announced its largest interest rate hike since 1998.
-
-
Third suspect charged in fatal Father's Day shooting in TorontoA third suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man during an exceedingly violent Father’s Day in Toronto is now in custody, police say.
-
Licence plates recovered from vehicle stolen during private sale in BarriePolice say licence plates from a vehicle recently stolen in Barrie were found on another stolen car less than a week after the theft.
-
Man dead after targeted shooting in Surrey neighbourhood, RCMP sayA shooting in Surrey's Newton neighbourhood Thursday morning has left one man dead, according to Mounties.
-
'Incredibly endearing': American blogger's Victoria bus video goes viralThe story behind a viral video about appreciative passengers on Victoria transit buses.
-
New Brunswick designates 100,000 hectares of protected lands and watersThe New Brunswick government is designating nearly 100,000 hectares of newly protected areas as part of its commitment to double protected lands and waters in the province.
-
Windsor Regional Hospital reports COVID-19 outbreak, limits visitors to unitA COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Met Campus at Windsor Regional Hospital.