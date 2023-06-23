Man at centre of human trafficking case to be sentenced next week

A London, Ont. courtroom heard how a woman who was forced into sex trade was terrorized in the fall of 2019.

In her victim impact statement, the London woman — who cannot be identified — said for weeks, “I remained in a constant fear for my own life. To this day I still fear for my safety.”

Following a trial, 25-year-old Elkan Vyizigiro, also known as "Lavish," was found guilty of human trafficking-related offences.

The female victim told the court because of his actions, she has been financially ruined and her mental health had taken a turn for the worse.

During the sentencing hearing, the Crown asked that Vyizigiro serve six years in prison with the defence asking for a 20 month sentence.

Justice Michael MacArthur will hand down his decision on the case on June 30.