iHeartRadio

Man at centre of human trafficking case to be sentenced next week


Elkan Vyizigiro, also known as 'Lavish,' of Surrey, BC is seen in this image released by the London Police Service. (Source: London police)

A London, Ont. courtroom heard how a woman who was forced into sex trade was terrorized in the fall of 2019.

In her victim impact statement, the London woman — who cannot be identified — said for weeks, “I remained in a constant fear for my own life. To this day I still fear for my safety.”

Following a trial, 25-year-old Elkan Vyizigiro, also known as "Lavish," was found guilty of human trafficking-related offences.

The female victim told the court because of his actions, she has been financially ruined and her mental health had taken a turn for the worse.

During the sentencing hearing, the Crown asked that Vyizigiro serve six years in prison with the defence asking for a 20 month sentence.

Justice Michael MacArthur will hand down his decision on the case on June 30.  

12