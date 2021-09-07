Man attacked while walking his dog, woman hit with brick, Air1 tracks stolen vehicle: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police say officers responded to three separate incidents that happened on Sunday involving a man being attacked while walking his dog, a woman hit with a brick, and an Air1 tracking down a stolen vehicle.

MAN ATTACKED BY GROUP WHILE WALKING HIS DOG

Winnipeg police said an elderly man is in hospital after he was attacked by a group of people while walking his dog.

Around 4:30 a.m. police were called about a serious assault with a weapon in the 300 block of Magnus Avenue. Investigators believe the man, who is in his 70s, was walking his dog in the area of Burrows Avenue and Charles Street early in the morning when he was attacked by an unknown group of people.

Police said the man was able to get home and call the police. When officers arrived, he was taken to hospital in unstable condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition.

No arrests have been made, though the Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

WOMAN RANDOMLY HIT IN THE FACE WITH A BRICK

Police said later Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. officers got a call that an elderly woman had been randomly hit in the face with a brick in the area of Main Street and Dufferin Avenue.

When officers arrived they found the woman, who is in her 70s, injured and bleeding. She was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses in the area pointed officers to a suspect, who police believe was intoxicated with an unknown substance.

Nolene Anna Patchinose, 22, is facing a charge of assault with a weapon. She was detained in custody. The charge against her has not been proven in court.

AIR1 FOLLOWS STOLEN VEHICLE LATER FOUND IN FARMER'S FIELD

Winnipeg police say a stolen vehicle badly damaged was found in a farmer's field after Air1 followed the vehicle on Sunday evening.

Police said officers spotted a vehicle, which was stolen from outside the city limits, around King Edward Street and Logan Avenue around 7 p.m. on Sunday. The police helicopter found the vehicle and followed it for a while.

Police allege during the pursuit drugs, weapons and other stolen items were thrown from the vehicle.

It was later found in the R.M. of Rosser.

David Larrance Penner, 32, is facing 11 new charges and outstanding charges from seven outstanding arrest warrants.

Melanie May Lynn Rudolph, 31, is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two breaches of court orders.

Both were detained in custody. The charges against them have not been proven in court.