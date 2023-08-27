Man attacked with a machete Saturday at Southgate transit centre, appears to be random: EPS

Edmonton police say a man was attacked with a machete at the Southgate Transit Centre Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m., officers were called after a man waiting for a bus was reportedly approached by a woman who threatened him with a knife.

A male suspect then reportedly ran up behind the man and hit him in the arm with a machete.

Police say they are unsure if the two incidents were connected, but they do believe they were random in nature, as the victim did not know the suspects.

Both the male and female suspects left the area heading south. The man took the LRT and the woman left on foot.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the suspects responsible for these two violent incidents is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.