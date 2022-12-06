Man attacked with hammer at convenience store: Hanover chief of police

Hanover, Ont. police are investigating after a man was attacked by another man with a hammer at a convenience store and suffered from a fractured skull.

According to a tweet from Hanover Chief of Police Christopher Knoll, the Hanover Police Service is investigating an incident at a convenience store where a 28-year-old man allegedly attacked another man with a hammer.

The victim received a fractured skull as a result of the attack.

Police said both the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

The suspect was arrested and the hammer was seized by police.

As a result of the investigation, a total of seven charges have been levelled against a 28-year-old man of no fixed addresses with the following offences:

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Weapons dangerous to public peace

Breach of probation (several counts)

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Hanover Police Service.

The investigation continues.