iHeartRadio

Man attacked with hammer at convenience store: Hanover chief of police


A Hanover, Ont. police vehicle outside. (Scott Miller / CTV News)

Hanover, Ont. police are investigating after a man was attacked by another man with a hammer at a convenience store and suffered from a fractured skull.

According to a tweet from Hanover Chief of Police Christopher Knoll, the Hanover Police Service is investigating an incident at a convenience store where a 28-year-old man allegedly attacked another man with a hammer.

The victim received a fractured skull as a result of the attack.

Police said both the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

The suspect was arrested and the hammer was seized by police.

As a result of the investigation, a total of seven charges have been levelled against a 28-year-old man of no fixed addresses with the following offences:

  • Aggravated assault
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Weapons dangerous to public peace
  • Breach of probation (several counts)

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Hanover Police Service.

The investigation continues. 

12