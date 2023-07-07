Man attacked with hammer near Donlands Station
Web Content Writer
Aisling Murphy
A man was transported to hospital on Thursday night after reportedly being attacked with a hammer near Donlands Station.
First responders say they attended the call for the attack just before 11 p.m. When paramedics arrived on site, they found the patient in front of the station entrance.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Police clarified Friday morning that the attack did not take place on TTC property, and instead happened near the intersection of Strathmore Boulevard and Greenwood Avenue. Police added that the victim made his way to the station to seek help.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect description has not yet been released.
More to come.
-
Devon Cyr sentenced to 14 years for manslaughter in 2020 death of Isaiah AllaryTwenty-eight-year-old Devon Cyr was handed 14 years in prison for manslaughter in relation to the 2020 death of Isaiah Allary.
-
The next chapter: CTV News Ottawa's Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam sign offLegendary broadcasters Leanne Cusack and Joel Haslam signed off from CTV News Ottawa for the last time Friday.
-
Edmonton gun violence numbers in June up 133% from 2022: policeThe Edmonton Police Service said there were 133 per cent more shootings in Edmonton in June 2023 than June 2022.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital taxAmerica's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
-
Lethbridge launches drinking water stations to help beat the heatFour new drinking water stations have opened as part of a pilot project by the City of Lethbridge to help keep residents hydrated.