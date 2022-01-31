Man attacked with machete in Vancouver SRO, leaving him with partially severed fingers: police
Police in Vancouver say they're investigating a violent incident at an SRO that left a man with significant injuries to his fingers and knee.
In a message posted on social media, the Vancouver Police Department said a 26-year-old man was attacked Friday while he was sleeping at the Colonial Hotel in Gastown.
The person who attacked him had a machete, police said, leaving the victim with "two partially severed fingers and knife wounds to his left knee."
Officers said they identified a person of interest, but didn't say whether any arrests have been made. They also didn't say whether the attack was random or if the people involved know each other. CTV News has reached out to the VPD for more information.
Police in the city have investigated other violent incidents in recent days. Earlier this month, a 25-year-old tourist was stabbed several times in the back while waiting in a Tim Hortons. Last Tuesday, a man was arrested in connection to the alarming attack.
Weeks earlier, on New Year's Eve, a 22-year-old woman was thrown against the wall of the Hotel Georgia. Police said a suspect in that attack has also been arrested.
