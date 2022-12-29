Man attacked with machete on Winnipeg bus
An 18-year-old male is facing charges following a fight on a Winnipeg Transit bus where he allegedly used a machete.
According to police, they responded to the fight at approximately 8 p.m. on Tuesday at St. Anne’s Road and Niakwa Road. A 34-year-old man was found on the bus and treated for an injury, but was later medically cleared by paramedics.
A suspect was found in the first 100 block of Alpine Road and arrested, with police seizing a machete and a sheath during the arrest.
Police said a group of people were causing a disturbance on the bus when the victim, a passenger on the bus, intervened. The verbal argument escalated into a fight, with a suspect pulling out a machete and hitting the victim in the upper body. The suspect was disarmed with the help of another passenger, and the machete was thrown off the bus. The suspect who pulled out the machete ran from the scene before police arrived.
An 18-year-old, who was not named as charges have not been officially sworn, is facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. The charges have not been tested in court.
The suspect was released on an undertaking.
