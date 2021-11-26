Man awaiting trial in fatal Beltline stabbing now in police custody for attempted murder

Calgary police say a man awaiting trial for a 2020 homicide who was also wanted for attempted murder after a Thursday shooting incident is now in police custody.

Timothy Ashton Jones is one of four men charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 33-year-old Karson Goodeagle in the Beltline on Jan. 5, 2020.

On Friday, Police announced Jones was wanted in connection to a shooting in the community of Forest Lawn the day before.

Shots were fired through the closed door of an apartment in the 1700 block of 38 Street S.E. at around 7:40 a.m. on Nov. 25, police said.

No one was hurt.

Police announced early Friday evening that Jones, 41, has been located and is in police custody.