Man awaiting trial in fatal Beltline stabbing now in police custody for attempted murder

Timothy Ashton Jones is shown in an undated police handout photo. (Calgary Police Service)

Calgary police say a man awaiting trial for a 2020 homicide who was also wanted for attempted murder after a Thursday shooting incident is now in police custody.

Timothy Ashton Jones is one of four men charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 33-year-old Karson Goodeagle in the Beltline on Jan. 5, 2020.

On Friday, Police announced Jones was wanted in connection to a shooting in the community of Forest Lawn the day before.

Shots were fired through the closed door of an apartment in the 1700 block of 38 Street S.E. at around 7:40 a.m. on Nov. 25, police said.

No one was hurt.

Police announced early Friday evening that Jones, 41, has been located and is in police custody.

