Man awaiting trial in fatal Beltline stabbing now wanted for attempted murder
Calgary police say a man awaiting trial for a 2020 homicide is now wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for attempted murder.
Timothy Ashton Jones is one of four men charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 33-year-old Karson Goodeagle in the Beltline on Jan. 5, 2020.
On Friday, Police announced Jones is wanted in connection to a shooting in the community of Forest Lawn the day before.
Shots were fired through the closed door of an apartment in the 1700 block of 38 Street S.E. at around 7:40 a.m. on Nov. 25, police said.
No one was hurt.
Jones, 41, is wanted for attempted murder.
He is described as being 188 centimetres tall (6’2”) and weighing 93 kilograms (205 pounds.)
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
