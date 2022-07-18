Man badly injured after being struck with skateboard in Saint John; police seek suspect

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a suspect after a man was struck with a skateboard in a parking garage.

The Saint John Police Force responded to the assault in the Brunswick Square parking garage at 44 Chipman Hill around 12:15 a.m., Sunday.

Police say there was a group of people in the parking garage when one man struck another with a skateboard.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The suspect is believed to be roughly 22 years old. Police say he had facial tattoos.

No other details about the man or the incident have been released.

Investigators are asking anyone with photographs, video, or information about the incident to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Photos or videos can also be uploaded online.