Man banned from having guns shot at – and 'narrowly missed' – Prince George teen, RCMP say

Mounties in Prince George have arrested a 39-year-old man who is subject to a "lifetime firearm ban" after he allegedly shot at and "narrowly missed" a 16-year-old girl in the city Sunday.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. at a home in the 2100 block of Quince Street, according to a news release from Prince George RCMP.

"The 16-year-old victim told police she was at the residence when an adult male pointed a gun and shot it at her, narrowly missing her," police said in the release.

"The victim, who was uninjured, left the residence and contacted police."

Because the call was weapons-related, members of the RCMP's heavily armed North District Emergency Response Team responded to "safely remove everyone from inside the house," police said.

Officers identified the suspect as 39-year-old Prince George resident Colby Johnson and arrested him at the scene. He was held in custody until he could attend court, police said, adding that he was "bound by a lifetime firearm ban."

Police said they also found several firearms, "a large quantity of suspected fentanyl" and more than $8,000 in cash inside the home.

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved charges of careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm against Johnson, who will remain in custody until his next court appearance, police said.