Man banned from Vancouver's 'park of the future' for allegedly threatening parents

A 26-year-old man has been banned from the newest urban park in Vancouver's downtown core after allegedly threatening parents over the weekend.

Authorities said the incident took place Sunday morning in Vancouver City Park, the recreation area at Smithe and Richards streets that officials dubbed the "park of the future."

The Vancouver Police Department said parents were allegedly threatened by a man they had asked to stop using drugs in the park.

Vancouver resident Christopher Grahn was arrested and has since been charged with uttering threats, possession of stolen property and possession of a weapon.

"His bail conditions ban him from Vancouver City Park," the VPD wrote on Twitter Tuesday. "He's also banned from carrying pepper spray."

The 0.8 acre park was opened on April 29 and quickly became a popular gathering place for Yaletown residents. It features hammocks, a playground, and a multi-dimensional walkway that extends over the sidewalk on Smithe.

Officials said the park was also designed to connect visitors "to the unceded territory they are standing on," with cultural programming and art installations developed in collaboration with the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh nations.