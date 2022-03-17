Man barricaded in Saint John apartment, police ask residents to avoid the area

Saint John Police are asking people on Britain Street between Carmarthen Street and Wentworth Street to shelter in place.

A police operation is underway on Britain Street at Carmarthen Street. Police say a lone man is barricaded and is possibly armed with weapons in an apartment. Some residents of the apartment complex have been evacuated from the building, according to Saint John Police.

The Tactical Unit is at the scene, and police are negotiating.

This a developing story and will be updated.