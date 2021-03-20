Ontario's Special Investigations Unit is probing the death of a man in Orangeville who allegedly shot someone and took two hostages.

OPP say they were called to a home on Wellington Street near Townline just before midnight Friday.

At the scene, emergency responders found a male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the alleged shooter barricaded himself inside a home along with two other people. The OPP's emergency response unit canine unit and crisis negotiators were called in to help.

After what the OPP describes as a "lengthy" negotiation, the hostages were removed from the home. Neither of them was hurt.

The SIU says police entered the home around 10 a.m. Saturday, and found a man dead in the basement. The police watchdog says the 54-year-old died from a gunshot wound and that it does not appear that any police-issued guns were fired.

The SIU investigates incidents that involve serious injury or death and allegations of sexual assault in the presence of police.

Roads were closed into late Saturday afternoon for the investigation but have since re-opened.