Man barricades himself in home for eight hours before being arrested: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say barricaded himself inside his home for eight hours.
Officers were first called to a disturbance around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Rosemount and Dewberry Drives in Kitchener.
A 37-year-old Kitchener woman was assaulted by a man who then damaged her property, according to officials.
The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the incident.
Police say they went to the man’s home on Friday to arrest him, but he barricaded himself inside his unit.
Officers were on scene for eight hours trying to negotiate with the man before they got a warrant to go inside and arrest him.
The man was arrested without incident and taken to hospital, according to police.
A 34-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, and mischief interfering with a person in lawful use of property.
