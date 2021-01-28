Peel police are at the scene of a Mississauga home where a man has barricaded himself inside with a weapon Thursday morning.
Shortly before 7 a.m., police responded to reports of a domestic call at Lundene Drive and Cramer Street.
A 27-year-old man has barricaded inside a home with a knife and has threatened to harm himself , police said.
Police said the family living at the residence safely left the home before police arrived.
The situation has been contained to the residence and a negotiator is at the scene.
There is significant police presence in the area.
This is a developing news story.
Disturbance
Lundene Dr/ Cramer St #Mississauga
Man barricaded in home with a weapon
Significant police presence in area
Negotiator enroute
Situation contained to residence, please avoid area
C/R 5:54 am #PRP 210033953