Peel police are at the scene of a Mississauga home where a man has barricaded himself inside with a weapon Thursday morning.

Shortly before 7 a.m., police responded to reports of a domestic call at Lundene Drive and Cramer Street.

A 27-year-old man has barricaded inside a home with a knife and has threatened to harm himself , police said.

Police said the family living at the residence safely left the home before police arrived.

The situation has been contained to the residence and a negotiator is at the scene.

There is significant police presence in the area.

This is a developing news story.

Disturbance

Lundene Dr/ Cramer St #Mississauga

Man barricaded in home with a weapon

Significant police presence in area

Negotiator enroute

Situation contained to residence, please avoid area

C/R 5:54 am #PRP 210033953