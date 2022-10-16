Man bear sprayed and robbed after online sale meet-up goes wrong
RCMP are investigating an online sale meeting gone awry after a man was robbed and bear sprayed outside the New Horizon Mall.
According to police, on Oct. 10, a 25-year-old Calgary man arranged to sell a computer monitor to another person online.
He met with three males around 2:08 p.m. when police say one bear sprayed him and stole the monitor.
The robbers fled in a white SUV, which investigators say resembles a Nissan Rogue.
The man was treated by paramedics and did not sustain any other injuries.
One of the suspects is believed to be a male in his early 20's with a medium complexion, wore a hooded sweatshirt, and was 5'10" (1.78 metres) tall.
Police describe the second suspect as a male in his early 20's, wore ripped black jeans, a Gucci belt and hooded sweatshirt. He has a medium complexion, a light patchy beard, and is about 5'10" (1.78 metres) tall.
The last suspect wore a light grey hoodie with white or light grey sweatpants, is approximately 5'8" (1.73 metres) tall. He is believed to be in his early 20's with a medium complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
-
Technology the size of a sesame seed making breast cancer treatment less painfulNew Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients. The miniature device, which is about the size of a sesame seed, has been approved by Health Canada and is FDA-cleared for commercial use.
-
Idling immunizers and a frustrated public: B.C. health official apologizes for botched vaccine rolloutConfusion and frustration have been building for weeks over delayed or non-existent vaccine invitations and CTV News has now learned significant technical issues contributed heavily to B.C.'s botched vaccine rollout.
-
-
Unprecedented water restrictions on Sunshine Coast amid fears communities could run outUnprecedented water restrictions take effect on the Sunshine Coast just before midnight Tuesday as severe drought conditions worsen.
-
Sault hospital closes to visitors as COVID-19 surgesThe Sault Area Hospital is closed to regular visitors on in-patient and emergency units.
-
Day highlights the need to attract and retain early childhood educatorsOn the day that recognizes their commitment and hard work, there are also calls for improved wages and value on the impact of early childhood education.
-
Barrie legion members gather for centennial celebration for one of their ownIt was a night of festivities at the Barrie Legion as members gathered to mark a major milestone for a veteran who dedicated much of her life to giving back to her country.
-
New building, more aircraft among goals as Hangar Flight Museum looks to triple its sizeThe goal for the Hangar Flight Museum is to have a new building in the next five years to house more aircraft and artifacts, according to executive director Brian Desjardins.
-
Value Village find reunites Calgary artist with painting he sold six years agoIn early October, as he was finishing up a mural under the LRT bridge on 10th Street, Calgary artist Rich Theroux got a call from a friend...