Man bear sprayed and robbed after online sale meet-up goes wrong


Surveillance image of the white SUV police say is connected to the bear spraying incident on Oct. 10 outside New Horizon Mall in Balzac. (Supplied).

RCMP are investigating an online sale meeting gone awry after a man was robbed and bear sprayed outside the New Horizon Mall.

According to police, on Oct. 10, a 25-year-old Calgary man arranged to sell a computer monitor to another person online.

He met with three males around 2:08 p.m. when police say one bear sprayed him and stole the monitor.

The robbers fled in a white SUV, which investigators say resembles a Nissan Rogue.

The man was treated by paramedics and did not sustain any other injuries.

One of the suspects is believed to be a male in his early 20's with a medium complexion, wore a hooded sweatshirt, and was 5'10" (1.78 metres) tall.

Police describe the second suspect as a male in his early 20's, wore ripped black jeans, a Gucci belt and hooded sweatshirt. He has a medium complexion, a light patchy beard, and is about 5'10" (1.78 metres) tall.

The last suspect wore a light grey hoodie with white or light grey sweatpants, is approximately 5'8" (1.73 metres) tall. He is believed to be in his early 20's with a medium complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.

