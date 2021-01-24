Edmonton Police Service's homicide unit is investigating a deadly assault Saturday night.

The 53-year-old victim was found unconscious around 10:30 p.m. by officers responding to a "trouble not known" call at a home near 128 Avenue and 129 Street.

Officers said the victim had been badly beaten.

He died in hospital early Sunday morning. No one had been taken into custody at that point.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday.

Investigators told CTV News Edmonton they don't believe he lived in the home, and that they were interviewing a number of people.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.