Man being investigated in connection to B.C. suicide facing 14 murder charges in Ontario

Warning: some viewers may find details in this story disturbing.

A Langley woman is feeling new hope as she waits for justice in the death of her son.

This, as she prepares to face another Christmas without him.

“Everyday is hard for me, but I’m missing him more these days,” said Isabella, a grieving Langley mom who didn’t want her last name used.

Police are investigating any possible connection between her son, Jaden, and a Mississauga man named Kenneth Law.

Law is accused of selling suicide kits to vulnerable people and is charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in Ontario. These are in addition to the 14 charges he was already facing for allegedly counselling or aiding in suicide. Police claim the accused used a number of online storefronts to sell suicide materials.

“The victims and the survivors in this case are someone’s son or daughter, brother or sister, or mother or father,” said Insp. Simon James of York Regional Police during a news conference Tuesday.

“They’re all people and were loved by their family and friends who continue, in many cases, to live without them today,” he said.

Isabella said Jaden took his own life in February 2021. Following his death, she went to Langley RCMP after discovering her son had joined an online pro-suicide forum where she says he was instructed on what to do. She also found emails between Jaden and someone named “Kenneth Law.”

“It’s infuriating, you know. It’s very heavy to carry. It’s been a long two-and-a-half years, but I do see the light at the end of the tunnel with the progress with the Kenneth Law charges (in Ontario),” Isabella told CTV News.

BC RCMP said while their investigations are ongoing, they had no information they could publicly share.

But Isabella believes the police investigation involving her son’s death is moving forward.

“They took his laptop, his cell phone, his hard drive and are going to scour that for their investigation,” she explained in an exclusive interview with CTV News.

Police in Ontario allege Law sent 160 packages containing suicide materials in Canada and 1,200 to 40 countries worldwide.

“We are collaborating with law enforcement agencies on a daily basis globally with countries from all over the world,” James said.

“It’s difficult to imagine such evil and cruelty to attack someone in such a vulnerable time of their life,” Isabella said.

This will mark Isabella’s third Christmas without her son. She is hopeful that 2024 will bring him justice.

If you or someone you know are having a mental health crisis, you can call the suicide crisis helpline 9-8-8. The line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for calls and texts.