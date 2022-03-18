Man being released from B.C. prison convicted of sexual offences against children, police say in public notice

Abbotsford police issued a public notice Friday alerting the public that a man being released from prison is a convicted sex offender.

In the notice, police said 56-year-old Shawn Joshua Deacon will be released from Matsqui Institution Friday and will live in the Abbotsford area.

Police said Deacon's criminal history includes convictions for sexual offences against children in 1988, 1996 and 1998. They also said he breached long-term supervision orders in 2002, 2009, 2014 and 2018.

Some of the conditions against Deacon include a lifetime ban from public parks or swimming areas where people under the age of 14 are present or could be present. He's also banned from going to any daycare centres, school grounds, playgrounds or community centres.

Further conditions under the Criminal Code say Deacon can't be in those spaces where people under 16 are present. He also can't contact or speak to anyone under 16, unless it's for a commercial transaction.

Deacon is also unable to have employment, whether volunteer or paid, that puts him in "a position of trust or authority" to anyone under 16.

Other conditions say Deacon can't have any weapons including knives, unless they're to prepare food. He also can't have electronics that access the internet, store data or connect to any computer network.

Anyone who sees Deacon violating these conditions should call their local police right away. In Abbotsford, they should reach out to 604-859-5225 or 911 if it's an emergency.