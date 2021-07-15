Man believed to have drowned while rescuing child from lake outside Edmonton

Leduc RCMP say a 49-year-old man disappeared under water after rescuing a three-year-old family member from Wizard Lake Wednesday evening.

Fish & Wildlife Conservation officers, Leduc County Fire & Rescue and Leduc RCMP are searching the lake, located around 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, for sign of the man they say was not recovered during the night.

Police say efforts to recover the man will continue Thursday with the RCMP dive team.

Prior to Wednesday evening’s incident, Alberta RCMP say they have responded to 14 drownings so far in 2021.

Police say the recent hot weather has Albertans flocking to lakes and rivers to enjoy recreational water activities such as tubing, paddle boarding, and swimming.

The Lifesaving Society, an organization that works to prevent drowning and water-related injuries, says the province has seen twice as many drownings compared to this time last year.

The number of drownings in 2020 were also up by 50 per cent compared to 2019. Experts from the Lifesaving Society in Alberta say those numbers could be a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, as people gravitated toward unsupervised natural areas to swim while public pools were closed.

RCMP say open water is very different than swimming in a pool as distance can be deceiving, and you often must contend with cold water, waves, currents, and other unpredictable conditions.

RCMP say they are planning to address the recent number of drownings in Alberta later this morning.