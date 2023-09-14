Man bit by dog, punched in neck by woman at park: Guelph police

A Guelph woman has been charged after a dispute at a dog park allegedly led to a man being bit, punched in the neck, and having his shirt ripped.

Police were called to a park on Dovercliffe Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say a man was involved in a verbal altercation with a woman over her dog’s behaviour while not leashed.

The man was allegedly bit by the woman’s dog, and as he tried to distance himself, he was punched twice in the neck and had his shirt ripped by the woman.

Police say he declined medical attention.

A 33-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with assault.