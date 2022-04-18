Man bites police during arrest in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police say one of their officers was bitten by a man during an arrest in Kitchener.

Police say the incident occurred on Saturday April 16 in the area of Forfar Avenue and Victoria Street North.

Around 6:50 p.m. police were called to the area for a report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they located a suspect and arrested him.

Police say while being arrested, the 28-year-old assaulted and bit one of the officers. The officer incurred minor injuries.

The man has been charged with assault, assault with intent to resist arrest, break and enter with intent and assault of a peace officer.

Police say the man was known to the owners of the home where the disturbance was reported. No injuries were reported by those in the home.