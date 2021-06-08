Man bitten on leg during another aggressive coyote attack in Vancouver's Stanley Park: BCCOS

Another coyote attack has been recorded in Vancouver's Stanley Park and this time, conservation officers say a man had a puncture wound after the incident.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service posted to social media Monday saying a man was bitten on the leg by a coyote near Brockton Oval over the weekend.

Conservation officers went to the area immediately after the incident, which happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday. While they looked around, they couldn't find the animal.

"We strongly encourage everyone who goes to Stanley Park to take precautions in case you encounter an aggressive coyote," the BCCOS said in its post.

"The public is asked to familiarize themselves with safety tips, which include making yourself look as large as possible; waving your arms or throwing objects, such as rocks, and shouting at the coyote."

Saturday's incident is the latest in a string of coyote attacks in the popular park, including one involving a Hollywood actor.

In May, two people reported being attacked by a coyote. One of the victims was running along the seawall between Siwash Rock and Third Beach when she was approached and bitten. The other attack happened about 300 meters away, authorities said at the time.

Earlier this year, two coyotes were captured and killed. At that point, nine attacks had been confirmed in the park, five of which required medical attention.

Aggressive coyote encounters should be reported to the provincial Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line, at 1-877-952-7277.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione