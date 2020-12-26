Toronto police are looking for a man who fired numerous shotgun rounds into the front of a townhouse in Etobicoke on Christmas morning.

Investigators say the man in an older light grey Subaru Forester SUV pulled up to a home in the Islington Avenue and Sweet Pea Path area, north of Dixon Road, at 7:10 a.m. Friday.

He got out of the car and produced a shotgun, firing several volleys of shots at the doors and windows over the span of roughly three minutes.

The shots were audible in surveillance camera footage released by police on Saturday.

Although one person was inside the home at the time of the attack, police say they were not injured.

A relative of the resident inside the home when the shooting took place told CP24 they are perplexed as to why the home was targeted with gunfire.

The suspect then got back in the vehicle and sped off.

The gunfire shattered the outer front door glass, with the shot perforating the metal door behind it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2510.