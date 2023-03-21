Man brandished hunting knife at White Rock coffee shop, RCMP say

Mounties in White Rock say they have arrested a man seen "brandishing a hunting knife" outside a local coffee shop Tuesday.

White Rock RCMP officers were called to Laura's Coffee Corner around 2:15 p.m., the detachment said in a news release.

Police said the man dropped the knife and "a customer kicked it away."

Officers arrived at the scene "within a minute" of receiving the call, and the man was taken into custody, police said, adding that they had seized the knife as evidence.

Charges against the man are pending, according to RCMP, who said he's scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

"No customers or members of the public were hurt in this incident; however, we understand this situation could have been frightening to witness," said Const. Chantal Sears in the release.

"White Rock RCMP victim services are available free of charge to anyone needing emotional and/or trauma support," Sears added, saying victim services can be reached by emailing whiterock_victim_assistance@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.