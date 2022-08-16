Man brandishes knife during grocery store robbery, police seek suspect: HRP

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect they allege robbed a grocery store and pulled a knife on employees Monday night.

Around 9 p.m., police were called to a robbery at the No Frills at 118 Wyse Road in Dartmouth.

According to a police news release, a man walked into the store, started hiding a number of items and brandished a knife when confronted by employees.

Police say he fled on foot with the items.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man in his mid-30s with a medium build and a groomed beard. He had red reading glasses and was wearing a black hoodie with red dots, dark blue pants and was carrying a red and blue reusable shopping bag.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to call 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.