Man brandishes knife in Cambridge robbery

Police are looking for two suspects involved in a Saturday evening robbery in Cambridge.

Waterloo regional police told CTV News they were called to a robbery at 65 Pinebush Road in Cambridge.

Officials said a man brandished a knife before fleeing in a dark SUV onto Hespeler Road at a high rate of speed. A woman was also involved and assisted in fleeing the area.

No details have been released on injuries or what was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.