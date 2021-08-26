Man breaks into home armed with knife, barricades himself inside: Oakbank RCMP
Three people were taken to hospital after a man broke into a home in the RM of Springfield armed with a knife.
RCMP said a home invasion was reported to them at 5:50 a.m. Thursday morning.
Police said a 27-year-old man from Winnipeg broke into a home on Oakwood Road while carrying a knife. Officers said the intruder was known to the family who lived there.
According to police, a struggle broke out where a 66-year-old man was hurt. A 58-year-old woman intervened and was able to disarm the intruder.
The family escaped the home and called police.
RCMP and EMS arrived on scene where the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home. Police say they were eventually able to talk the intruder out of the house where he was taken into custody without incident.
The 66-year-old man, the 58-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The 27-year-old male suspect remains in police custody with criminal charges pending, which have not been tested in court.
Police continue to investigate.
