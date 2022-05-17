iHeartRadio

Man breaks leg in fall down embankment on Walkley Road

An Ottawa Fire Service rope rescue team helped Ottawa paramedics lift a man up from an eight-foot drop down an embankment near Walkley Road. May 17, 2022. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter)

The Ottawa Fire Service says a rope crew helped rescue a man who fell down a steep drop near Walkley Road Tuesday evening.

OFS said the man fell about 2.5 metres straight down an embankment off Walkley between the Airport Parkway and Anand Private.

The rope rescue team and Ottawa paramedics arrived and helped lift the man up to street level at around 7:45 p.m.

Ottawa paramedics say the man in his 30s had a broken leg and was taken to the hospital.

@OttawaParamedic with the patient. The patient is down an 8ft straight drop. @OttFire Rope Rescue team setting up to safely bring the patient up. #OttNews #OttTraffic

— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) May 17, 2022
