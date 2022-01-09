Man burned in fire at Calgary apartment building

Officials say a man is in hospital in serious condition following a fire that broke out late Saturday night.

Calgary EMS told CTV News they were called to the scene of a fire at a high-rise on 10 Avenue S.E. at about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Fire crews had also been dispatched to the scene, but officials say the building's fire suppression system had already doused the blaze.

Nevertheless, a man in his 50s was found in the affected unit, suffering from serious burns.

He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

The investigation into what caused the fire is underway.