Barrie police have arrested a man they say is responsible for two downtown robberies over a three-and-a-half-hour period Sunday.

It started when a man went into P_ZZA on Dunlop Street East around 7 p.m., demanded cash, and took off.

Thanks to surveillance video and a description from the victim, investigators quickly identified their suspect and gave a head's up to other officers.

At around 10:30 p.m., the Circle K down the street was robbed after police say a man flashed a knife.

Police tracked the suspect down nearby.

A 50-year-old Barrie man faces charges of robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon, and failing to comply with probation.