Man carrying loaded sawed-off rifle in Wetaskiwin Mall arrested: RCMP

A man carrying a prohibited firearm in Wetaskiwin, Alta., on Thursday was arrested by RCMP.

Mounties say they saw a man carrying what appeared to be a bottle of liquor in the area of the Wetaskiwin Mall. Officers tried to speak with the man when he fled from police, RCMP said.

Police pursued the man when he threw an item concealed by his clothes into a store. That item was recovered and found to be a loaded sawed-off rifle.

Traytyn Cole Okeymow, 23, from Ponoka, Alta., faces charges, including four counts of possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and careless use of a firearm.

Okeymow remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin provincial court next Thursday.

Wetaskiwin is located 70 kilometres south of Edmonton.