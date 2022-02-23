Man, cat rescued after single-vehicle crash in Port Hardy
A man and his cat are safe after being rescued from a pickup truck that went into an estuary in Port Hardy Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. along Goodspeed Road.
“(The driver) took the corner a little too sharp and slid off into the water and he was okay, he was conscious and aware and the cat was fine” says Port Hardy Fire Chief Brent Borg.
The pickup had landed on its side and may have then experienced some electronics problems, which trapped the driver and his feline inside the vehicle.
Borg estimates the truck was only in about two feet of water.
“It wasn’t much, lucky it was low tide, it would have been a different story if it was high tide,” he says.
Members of the Port Hardy Fire Department broke a window and then pried a door open to extricate the man, who Borg says was “a little wet and cold.”
Animal control was called to the scene to deal with the cat. RCMP are still investigating the incident.
-
AG report: N.B. records fourth consecutive surplus but more work neededNew Brunswick Auditor General Paul Martin says the province has recorded its fourth consecutive surplus, but more work needs to be done to address its debt.
-
OPP cruiser struck while parked at collision scene in HuntsvilleAn OPP officer was taken to the hospital after his police cruiser was struck on Highway 11 in Huntsville.
-
'This is genius': Trump praises Putin's actions in UkraineFormer U.S. President Donald Trump has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Kremlin announced it would recognize the breakaway regions of Eastern Ukraine as independent states.
-
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?To Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians -- particularly those old enough to have lived under Soviet control -- Russia's belligerence toward Ukraine has some worried that they could be the next target. The tensions have brought back memories of mass deportations and oppression.
-
Live updates: Ukraine leader says Russians checked outside KyivA senior U.S. defence official says Thursday's attack by Russia appears to be the first phase in what will likely be a multiple phased, large-scale invasion.
-
GO-VAXX vaccination clinic returning to London's East Lions Community Centre SaturdayThe provincial GO-VAXX mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic will return to the East Lions Community Centre in London Saturday.
-
Gas prices in Ontario set to soar this weekendGas prices in Ontario are expected to soar this weekend and will likely surpass the $2 a litre mark sometime next month, one expert says.
-
Forest, Ont. native Tyler McGregor named captain for Team CanadaForest, Ont. native Tyler McGregor has been named captain for Canada’s paralympic hockey team at the upcoming games in Beijing.
-
SARM looking for more rural crime watch volunteersA call for more volunteers to join a rural crime watch initiative has been put out by Saskatchewan Association for Rural Municipalities (SARM).