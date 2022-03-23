Man caught driving 155 km/h on Halifax highway: police

A man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police says an officer spotted the speeding vehicle on Highway 102 near Larry Uteck Boulevard at about 7 a.m. Wednesday.

“The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 155 km/h in a 100 km/h zone,” says the Halifax Regional Police in a news release.

The 34-year-old driver was ticketed for stunting -- a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The ticket carries a fine of $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

The man was suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle was seized and impounded.