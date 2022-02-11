Man caught driving more than 50 km/h over speed limit: Halifax police
A man has been charged with stunting after police say he was caught driving more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.
Halifax Regional Police says an officer spotted the speeding vehicle on Highway 111, approaching Victoria Road in Dartmouth, N.S., at about 7:45 a.m. Friday.
“The officer observed the vehicle’s speed at 136 km/h in an 80 km/h zone,” says the Halifax Regional Police in a news release.
The 23-year-old driver was ticketed for stunting – a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.
The ticket carries a fine of $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.
The man was suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle was seized and impounded.
The man was also ticketed for operating a vehicle without valid insurance.
