Man caught on home security peeping into windows at Collingwood residence
Provincial police are investigating after a home security video showed a man peering through the windows of a Collingwood residence.
Police say the man lingered outside the Dawson Drive house "for some time" on July 12 around 11 p.m., looking into windows and walking behind the house before eventually leaving the area.
The man is believed to be 40 to 50 years old with a heavier build, goatee and short dark-coloured hair.
He wore a light-coloured long-sleeved shirt, baseball cap and dark-coloured pants.
Police remind residents to keep windows and doors locked at all times and to report suspicious persons or activity immediately to the authorities.
They also suggest installing motion sensor lights, cameras and leaving exterior lights on.
"With LED technology, and from personal experience, lights now consume very little power but go a long way in preventing crime," OPP stated.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.
